Wranglers Dominate Manitoba in 6-1 Win

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







In a dominant display of firepower, the Wranglers made a statement Thursday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg with a commanding 6-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose.

Clark Bishop, Parker Bell, Rory Kerins, Walker Duehr and Martin Frk all tallied for Calgary.

The Wranglers wasted no time in asserting themselves, with team captain Clark Bishop leading the charge just under six minutes into the game.

A sharp wrist shot from the left circle gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead, with Frk and Jonathan Aspirot picking up the assists.

It was a sign of things to come.

Parker Bell doubled the advantage later in the period, combining with Lucas Ciona for a textbook 2-on-1.

Ciona carried the puck into the Manitoba zone and threaded a perfect pass to Bell, who buried it to make it 2-0.

A well-timed tip in front of the net off a play from Jakob Pelletier capped off a near-perfect opening period for Calgary.

The momentum carried into the second frame, and Duehr was the beneficiary of a fortunate pass at the back door of Manitoba's net.

After picking up a loose puck at the doorstep, Duehr made no mistake, putting it past Moose goaltender Thomas Milic.

Bell wasn't done, scoring his second of the night later in the period.

Initially waved off as no-goal following a suspected glove save by Milic, a review confirmed that it was clean.

Frk rounded out the scoring with his trademark slap shot, as he one-timed a pass from Hunter Brzustewicz.

It was a fitting exclamation point to what had been a near-perfect performance from the Wranglers offense.

Manitoba managed to break up the shutout bid late in the third period when Nikita Chibrikov potted a goal past Devin Cooley.

Cooley, who had been solid all night, finished with 21 saves to secure the win.

"I think we had a good start and we put ourselves in a couple good situations and got rewarded for it and got a couple fortunate bounces there early too," shared Head Coach Trent Cull.

"I think we had a good start and we put ourselves in a couple good situations and got rewarded for it and got a couple fortunate bounces there early too."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.