Weekend Preview: Islanders vs. Senators

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-10-1-2) venture outside of the Atlantic Division for the first time all season, hosting the Belleville Senators (7-4-0-4) in two games at Total Mortgage Arena this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight with a 3 p.m. rematch on tap Sunday afternoon. The Islanders have been off since their 4-1 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center last Sunday. A three-goal third period was the difference in that one, including Marc Gatcomb's sixth goal in the last eight games which broke a 1-1 tie. Brian Pinho, Liam Foudy, and Travis Mitchell also found the back of the net, while Marcus Hogberg (2-3-3) made 24 saves to extend his unbeaten in regulation streak to four starts.

ISLANDERS VS. SENATORS

Tonight's game marks the first of four meetings between the Islanders and Senators this season, and the first of two at Total Mortgage Arena. The clubs will faceoff twice at CAA Arena in Belleville, Ontario on Mar. 14 and 15. Bridgeport and Belleville split a two-game series last season (1-1-0-0), with the home team winning 4-2 each time. Travis Mitchell scored his first pro goal and had an assist against the B-Sens almost exactly one year ago, paving the way to a 4-2 victory at Total Mortgage Arena on Nov. 26, 2023. Kyle MacLean, who made the New York Islanders' roster out of training camp, also scored twice.

VIEW FROM BELLEVILLE

The Ottawa Senators' affiliate has lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season, dropping to sixth place in the North Division standings. Last time out, Angus Crookshank recorded his team-leading ninth goal of the season (PP) midway through the first period on Wednesday, but the Senators allowed seven unanswered in a 7-1 loss to the Syracuse Crunch to begin a five-game road trip. Goalie Malcolm Subban was pulled in the third period after allowing six goals on 21 shots. Crookshank's five power-play goals on the season are tied for third most in the AHL.

FACING OLD FRIENDS

Islanders goaltender Marcus Hogberg can face his former team for the first time this weekend. The veteran netminder, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday, was a third-round Ottawa draft pick in 2013 and played parts of four seasons with Belleville from 2017-21. He went 36-32-9 with a 2.72 GAA, .907 save percentage, and three shutouts in 77 career games with Belleville. He also played 42 NHL contests with the Ottawa Senators prior to spending each of the last three seasons with Linkopings HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Hogberg enters the weekend on a season-long four-game point streak (2-0-2).

BARDREAU TO HIT 500

Islanders captain Cole Bardreau can play his 500th professional game between the AHL and NHL this weekend. The 31-year-old native of Fairport, New York has recorded 203 points (95 goals, 108 assists) in 488 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley and two points (one goal, one assist) in 11 NHL contests with the Islanders. His only NHL goal came on a penalty shot against the Senators five years ago on Nov. 5, 2019 at Barclays Center.

QUICK HITS

Travis Mitchell, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday, has four points in his last five games (two goals, two assists) and three goals in his last seven... He had four points all of last season... Mitchell's shooting percentage (3-for-12, 25%) leads all AHL defensemen who have taken at least nine shots... Brian Pinho's 11 goals share third most in the AHL... Chris Terry's 14 assists are tied for fifth most.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (8-10-6): Last: 5-4 OTL at Washington, yesterday -- Next: Tonight vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (8-9-0-1): Last: 3-2 W at Wichita, yesterday -- Next: Tonight at Wichita, 8:05 p.m. ET

