Senators Blank Islanders

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Despite a valiant effort from Marcus Hogberg against his former team, the Bridgeport Islanders (5-11-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 2-0 loss to the Belleville Senators (8-4-0-4) at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

It was Bridgeport's first game against a non-Atlantic Division opponent.

Belleville goalie Leevi Merilainen (5-1-4) notched his third career AHL shutout, stopping all 28 shots the Islanders sent his way. It also marked a new season high in saves for Merilainen.

Hogberg was excellent with 33 stops, which marked the fifth time this season he has registered at least 30 saves.

The first period came and went without a goal, but saw plenty of action. At the 17:28 mark, Justin Gill and Jorian Donovan tried to sway momentum to their respective sides, dropping the gloves and exchanging blows in a spirited tilt. Both teams had 10 shots in the first.

The Senators broke through early in the second period with what turned out to be the game-winning goal. Cole Bardreau, skating in his 500th professional game, was called for boarding and Wyatt Newpower was called for tripping late in the first period, which put Belleville on a 5-on-3 advantage to begin the second. Wyatt Bongiovanni converted, burying a wrister into the top left corner to secure a power-play goal and a 1-0 lead. Bongiovanni made his presence known all night, firing a career-high nine shots.

At 14:40 of the third, Belleville added insurance for the 2-0 final. After receiving a pass from Stephen Halliday, Zack MacEwen executed a spin-o-rama in front of Hogberg and backhanded the puck behind him for his first goal in just two AHL games this season.

The Islanders went on the man advantage six times throughout the evening but could not capitalize. This included a four-minute double minor in the second period after Donovan drew blood while high-sticking Liam Foudy. It marked the fourth straight game the Islanders have had a four-minute power play.

Bridgeport's penalty kill went 4-for-5. Belleville led in shots 35-28.

It was the third time this season that the Islanders have been shutout, and the second time in the last four contests.

Next Time Out: The Islanders and Senators face-off in a 3 p.m. rematch at Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.