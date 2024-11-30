Game Preview: Condors v Ontario, 7 p.m.

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors host Ontario for the first time this season after winning the opening matchup with Ontario back on October 18 by a 4-1 score. The teams meet just four times this season despite Ontario being the Condors closest geographical opponent.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield trailed by two after two before a Cameron Wright tip-in cut the lead to one on Tuesday night. However, that would be as close as the Condors would get as the Abbotsford Canucks won their fourth straight, 3-1. Bakersfield outshot the Canucks 35-20, the fewest shots allowed this season by the Condors.

DRAKE GOES BACK UP

Drake Caggiula was recalled on Thursday by Edmonton, his third recall of the season.

LANE'S BACK

Lane Pederson is expected to return to the Condors lineup tonight. He has missed the last 12 games due to injury, last appearing in Tucson on October 25. He had 52 points (22g-30a) in 66 games with Bakersfield a season ago.

A 26th ANNUAL TEDDY BEAR TOSS TRADITION

Tonight is the Condors 26th annual Teddy Bear Toss, which has been continuous since the first one in 1999. All-time 159,916 stuffed animals have been collected and donated to those in need. The all-time record was set in 2017 when Brad Malone unleashed 10,549.

RECORD CROWD LAST YEAR

Last season's teddy bear toss was the largest in team history at 8,994.

MATVEY CAN JOIN AN EXCLUSIVE CLUB

Matvey Petrov, who scored the team's Teddy Bear Toss goal last season, can join Paul Rosebush (2002, 2003) as the only players to score two teddy bear toss goals.

EARLY? LATE?

The 2022 Teddy Bear Toss was the quickest in team history when Luke Esposito scored :22 in against San Jose. Scott Freeman scored the latest Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history in 2011 at 12:13 of the third period. That goal came shorthanded.

RACE TO THREE

Bakersfield is 4-1-0 when scoring three goals or more this season.

WINNING THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are unbeaten in regulation in one goal games with a 4-0-2-1 mark.

ONTARIO MAKES RARE APPEARANCE

Tonight is the first of just two trips to Condorstown for the Reign. Last night, Ontario shut out Texas 4-0. Pheonix Copley stopped 38 shots for the shutout and Samuel Fagemo scored twice.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield hits the road for a four-game road trip beginning on Friday in San Diego at 7 p.m.

