Daws Perfect as Comets Can't Stop Winning, Beat Bruins 3-0

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI. - The hope for Utica was to close out the month of November with yet another victory. As the team battled the Providence Bruins on the road Saturday night in search of their fifth straight win including what could be a second victory against the Bruins. The previous matchup between the two teams in Utica resulted in the Comets skating away with a 5-3 win. This time, while the team was in the middle of a three-game road swing and a stopover on Providence's home, the Comets continued to forge ahead in the standings with another victory as the team won the contest 3-0 The game was the first shutout of the season for goaltender Nico Daws who stopped all 33 shots faced in the win.

In the opening period, the Comets hit the back of the net on a quick wrist shot by Nathan Legare on the drop pass from Ryan Schmelzer as he sped into the Providence zone down the left-wing side. The shot beat Providence goalie, Michael DiPietro, at 11:04 and was Legare's fifth of the season. The goal also brought Schmelzer's point streak to five games. The game entered the second period with the Comets holding a 1-0 advantage.

After Sam Laberge's penalty expired, he left the penalty box and skated into Providence territory before cutting to the middle of the ice sliding a backhander into the Bruins net at 16:04. The goal was his second of the season and assisted by Will MacKinnon and Daniil Misyul.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets added an empty net goal by way of Adam Beckman at 17:09 for his fourth of the year to make it a 3-0 game.

The Comets head to Rochester on Wednesday, December 4th for a game at 7:05 PM before once again playing the Bruins at the Adirondack Bank Center on December 6th at 7:00 PM.

