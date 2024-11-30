Reign Win Third Straight

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Pheonix Copley stopped all 27 shots that came his way to help the Ontario Reign (9-7-0-0) win their third straight game 4-0 over the Texas Stars (9-7-0-0) in the first meeting between the two clubs since 2018 on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Samuel Fagemo also starred in the victory with two goals for the Reign, while Kaleb Lawrence recorded a goal and an assist and Jack Studnicka earned two assists.

Date: November 29, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontrario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final TEX 0 0 0 0 ONT 2 0 2 4

Shots PP TEX 27 0/4 ONT 20 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

2. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

3. Kaleb Lawrence (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Remi Poirier

