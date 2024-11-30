Reign Victorious Over Condors

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Glenn Gawdin scored twice and Pheonix Copley stopped 25 of 26 shots as the Ontario Reign (10-7-0-0) held on to a two-goal lead from the first period all the way through in a 3-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors (7-8-2-1) at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Samuel Fagemo also found the back of the net for Ontario in the first period, scoring for the fourth straight game, and Charles Hudon assisted on two of the Reign's three goals in the victory.

Date: November 30, 2024

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 3 0 0 3 BAK 1 0 0 1

Shots PP ONT 37 1/4 BAK 26 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)

2. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

3. Alex Swetlikoff (BAK)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Olivier Rodrigue

