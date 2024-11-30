Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Thunderbirds

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their fourth straight game (0-3-1-0) on Saturday evening, dropping a 4-1 decision to the rival Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

Nathan Sucese would be whistled for a hooking call at 15:32, giving the Thunderbirds their first power play of the game. Less than a minute later, at 16:09, Dalibor Dvorsky made it a 2-1 game with his eighth goal of the season. Matthew Peca set up Dvorsky in the right-wing circle, where he beat a diving Domingue.

The goal was Dvorsky's third against the Wolf Pack in four games this season, and his fourth point (3 g, 1 a).

Matt Luff opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games against the Wolf Pack 3:35 into the contest. Luff intercepted a clearing attempt in the offensive zone, weaved his way into the high-slot, and ripped a shot by the blocker of Domingue for his fifth goal of the season.

The tally came on the Thunderbirds fifth shot of the contest, as they started the game with a 5-0 edge in shots.

Brandon Scanlin got the Wolf Pack on the board at 12:40, blasting home his third goal of the campaign. Bo Groulx won an offensive zone faceoff and got the puck to Alex Belzile, who quickly snapped a pass to Scanlin near the point on the left-wing side.

Scanlin stepped into a blast that breezed by Colten Ellis, giving him points in back-to-back games.

The goal gave both Groulx and Belzile a three-game point streak.

Dvorsky's power play goal moments later gave the Thunderbirds the lead back for good, and stood as the game-winning tally.

The sides played a relatively even second period, with the Thunderbirds controlling the first half of the frame before the Wolf Pack pressured in the final part of the stanza.

Anton Blidh had the best chance of the period to tie the affair but was denied on a rebound opportunity by the right pad of Ellis.

Ellis made seven saves in the period, while Domingue made eight saves to keep the Wolf Pack within one entering the final frame of regulation time.

Mathias Laferriere extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:43 of the third period, as he won a footrace to gain puck possession in the offensive zone. Laferriere breezed to the goal and lifted a shot by Domingue for his first goal of the season.

Luff would hit the empty net for the second straight head-to-head meeting, this time making it a 4-1 game at 16:49. It would be Luff's third point (2 g, 1 a) of the contest.

