Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets loaned goaltender Jet Greaves and forward Joseph LaBate to the Monsters while Cleveland assigned goaltender Pavel Cajan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

In 11 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 7-3-1 with one shutout, a 3.23 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (S%). Greaves currently ranks among the AHL's 2024-25 leaders in wins (T4th), minutes played (632:06, 5th), and saves (335, 4th). LaBate was waived by the Blue Jackets on Friday for the purpose of assignment to the Monsters after signing a two-way NHL/AHL contract with Columbus for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. In five appearances for Cleveland this year, LaBate posted 1-3-4 with six penalty minutes and an even rating. In one appearance for the Monsters this season, Cajan went 1-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .920 S% as he stopped 23 of 25 pucks in the Monsters' 4-2 road win over the Charlotte Checkers on October 19th. In five appearances for Cincinnati this year, Cajan went 1-3-1 with a 2.61 GAA and .910 S%.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 3-7-0 with a 3.44 GAA and .912 S% in ten career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 129 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 68-43-14 with five shutouts, a 2.98 GAA, and .905 S% and was named to the North Division roster at the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A 6'5", 209 lb. left-shooting native of Eagan, MN, LaBate, 31, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 13 career NHL appearances for Vancouver during the 2016-17 season, LaBate notched 21 penalty minutes. In 410 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Belleville Senators, Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago Wolves, and Cleveland spanning parts of ten seasons from 2015-24, LaBate supplied 64-73-137 with 698 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, LaBate registered 31-52-83 with 143 penalty minutes in 150 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning four seasons from 2011-15, helping the Badgers claim the 2012-13 WCHA Tournament Championship and the 2013-14 Big Ten Tournament Championship.

A 6'2", 185 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 22, went 17-18-6 with two shutouts, a 3.36 GAA and .889 S% in 45 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-24. In 25 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-24, Cajan went 10-12-3 with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and .921 S%. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22, adding a 3-4-0 record with a 3.98 GAA and .905 S% in nine playoff appearances that season. Cajan also represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

