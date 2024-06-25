Winterhawks Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced its 2024-25 regular-season schedule in accordance with the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The Winterhawks will play a total of 68 regular season games (34 home and 34 away), opening their 49th season on Friday, September 20 against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C. The Winterhawks welcome the Victoria Royals for Chick-fil-A Portland Opening Night at the Coliseum on Friday, October 4.

VENUE & START TIMES

All 34 home games for the 2024-25 season will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. New this season, all Sunday home games will be played an hour earlier at 4:00 p.m. The start time (PT) for all home games, sorted by day of the week, are listed below:

Games Monday through Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Games: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Games: 4:00 p.m.

The two exceptions to the above are:

Tuesday, December 31: 5:00 p.m. (New Year's Eve)

Monday, February 17: 3:00 p.m. (Presidents' Day)

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

The WHL's scheduling format will see the Winterhawks play games against all 21 league opponents, including a rematch of the WHL Championship Series against Moose Jaw on January 17. Portland renews its rivalry series with Seattle and will play them ten times - the most of any WHL opponent.

The Winterhawks will also travel to Manitoba and Saskatchewan in January to play the six East Division clubs on the road, their longest road trip of the season. Portland has two four-game home stands during the year over Thanksgiving week from November 22 to November 29 and again around the holidays from December 13 to December 27.

The Hawks' busiest month of the season will be January with 12 contests. The 2024-25 schedule contains seven weekends with back-to-back home games, five sets of three games in three nights and five stretches of four games in five days.

Portland will play Seattle on the road on March 22 in the final WHL regular-season game before playoffs are expected to begin during the weekend of March 28.

HOLIDAY BREAK

The 2024-25 WHL Season will once again pause for its annual holiday break. The Winterhawks will not play games from December 18 - 26 and the team's offices are expected to be closed during that time.

FULL-SEASON MEMBERSHIPS START AS LOW AS $699 PER SEAT

Full-season memberships for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! In addition, 20-game plans are also available, which start as low as $21.25 per seat, per game. You can also maximize your fandom with a Winterhawks Flex Pack to attend the games you want, when you want. Smaller ticket packages and single-game tickets will be made available later this summer.

For more information on Winterhawks tickets, call 503-236-4295.

PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS

We are excited to announce our promotion nights for the 2024-25 season in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule later this summer!

MONTHLY BREAKDOWN:

December will be the busiest month for the Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with seven home games. The monthly breakdown is as follows:

September: 3 Road / 0 Home

October: 5 Road / 6 Home

November: 5 Road / 6 Home

December: 3 Road / 7 Home

January: 8 Road / 4 Home

February: 6 Road / 5 Home

March: 4 Road / 6 Home

DAILY BREAKDOWN:

26 of the club's 34 home games will come on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. In total, the breakdown is as follows:

Monday: One (1) Game

Tuesday: Two (2) Games

Wednesday: Three (3) Games

Thursday: Two (2) Game

Friday: Ten (10) Games

Saturday: Eleven (11) Games

Sunday: Five (5) Games

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

The Winterhawks previously announced they will play four preseason games in September, all on the road.

