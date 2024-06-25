Hawks in the Community - May and June

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. Even though the 2023-24 season has come to end, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Cinco De Mayo Festival

We participated in and are proud partners of the annual Cinco De Mayo festival in Portland last month. Surrounded by culture within our community, the Winterhawks staff had the opportunity to talk to community members about our organization and to take a moment to appreciate our local groups. We are grateful to be able to represent the Portland community and be involved in such a great event. Thank you to our friends at the Cinco De Mayo festival for hosting us!

Hillsboro Hops' Sports Business Night - May 8th

The Portland Winterhawks were invited to participate in the sports panel at the Hillsboro Hops baseball game along with many other prominent voices in the Rose City. Our staff had the opportunity to talk to Portland youth about what it's like to work in sports and educate them about the Winterhawks as both a business and sports franchise. We always look forward to growing interest and connecting with those who are interested in a career in sports. Thank you to our friends at the Hillsboro Hops for hosting us at Sports Business Night!

Boys and Girls Club Be Great Ball

The Portland Winterhawks attended the Be Great Ball event with our local partners at the Boys and Girls Club Portland Metropolitan Area. At this event, the Winterhawks staff had the opportunity to build connections and make an impact on the lives of the youth at all clubs by bidding and raising money for their foundation. We are grateful for our partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and are looking forward to future events!

PV Elementary Color Run

The Hawks attended their 2nd PV Elementary Color Run to spread awareness around the organization and to build connections with local families and schools. Everyone who visited our booth got to spin the wheel to win prizes, merch, and learn about the Winterhawks. Thank you to PV Elementary for a great day!

Portland State Career Fair

We visited the Portland State University School of Business and participated in their career fair. Here we talked to students about working in sports and how they can get started on their careers. We appreciate the opportunity to be involved in such an informative event and look forward to welcoming the next wave of talent to the industry. Thank you, PSU, for hosting us!

Juneteenth Parade and Festival

On June 15th, we participated in the 52nd annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival hosted by our friends at Juneteenth Oregon. We had the opportunity to walk in the parade and be a vendor at this all-day event. Rosebuds and Winterhawks staff walked down the streets of Downtown Portland as we sought to make an impact in our city, and looked to learn more about this historical event and what it means to surrounding communities. We marched to show that Hockey Is for Everyone!

What's Next?

July is full of community events. We will attend many events including the Portland Pride Festival and Parade on July 21, mascot nights, and much more!

