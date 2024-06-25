Chiefs Sign 2024 2nd-Rounder D Harry Mattern

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that defenseman prospect Harry Mattern has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Mattern was selected in the second round (34th overall) of this year's WHL Prospects Draft in May.

"We are excited to welcome Harry and his family to the Spokane Chiefs organization," General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "Harry is a mobile and complete defenseman who will be able to contribute offensively while making it difficult for opposing players in the defensive zone. He will be a key contributor to our team and play heavy minutes."

Mattern, a 6-foot-1 blueliner out of Sherwood Park, Alberta, spent the 2023-24 season with Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep where he tallied 13 assists in 25 regular season games and added on seven more helpers in five playoff games. He also played six games up with the NAX U17 squad and put up a goal and four assists.

In April, Mattern was part of Team Alberta Blue, who defeated Alberta Grey to become the 2024 Alberta Cup Champions. Throughout his five games in the tournament, Mattern chipped in a pair of assists.

Mattern joins recently signed 2009-born draft class prospect F Ossie McIntyre (7th-overall) and is first eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player during the 2025-26 season. He can play up to five games as an Affiliated Player in 2024-25.

