Blades Reveal Schedule for 2024-25 Regular Season

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the highly-awaited schedule for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season.

The season kicks off with a home-and-home weekend with the Swift Current Broncos. The Blades visits Speedy Creek opening night on Friday, September 20th in the Broncos' return to the East Division. Blades hockey is back at SaskTel Centre the following night at 7:00pm for the second-of-eight meetings between the inter-provincial rivals. Saskatoon dominated the season-series in 2023-24 going 4-0.

The 2023-24 Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy awarded to the top regular season team came back to Saskatoon after a 105-point campaign and a 50-13-2-3 record. It marked the second-highest winning percentage in franchise history, and the first time the club cracked 50 wins since the 2010-11 season. Captain Trevor Wong and Anaheim Ducks prospect Egor Sidorov reached individual milestones not seen in the organization since the 1995-96 season, while rookie netminder Evan Gardner set franchise records for goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (.927) in a single season (minimum 30 games played).The Blades returned to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year but fell short to the Moose Jaw Warriors in Game 7 overtime, the sixth overtime needed in the series.

Fans have a chance to see the Bridge City Bunch four consecutive between Saturday, October 5th - Tuesday, October 15th and Friday, November 29th - Saturday, December 7th.

The day-by-day breakdown for home matchups is as follows: Monday (1), Tuesday (4), Wednesday (5), Thursday (0), Friday (9), Saturday (9), Sunday (6). Saskatoon play three back-to-back scenarios at home this season.

Home games Tuesday - Saturday will begin at 7:00pm, with doors to SaskTel Centre opening one hour before puck drop. Sunday and holiday home games start at 4:00pm.

The Blades play the East Division's Prince Albert Raiders and Brandon Wheat Kings eight times and face the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors six times. 'Toon Town faces each Central Division club (Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, Red Deer Rebels) four times.

It's the U.S. Division's turn to visit north of the border, each club (Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, Wenatchee Wild) rolling through once during the regular season.

The Blue and Gold make their trek to the west coast in November, playing each B.C. Division team once at the start of the month.

