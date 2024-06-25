Americans Release Full 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their full 68-game schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

The season spans 184 days and begins with three straight road games against the Victoria Royals September 20 and 21 and the Spokane Chiefs September 28.

Home Opener

As previously announced, fans will have their first chance to see the Americans at home when they welcome the Kelowna Rockets on October 5. It will be the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Americans host Kelowna for the home opener. Tri-City looks to keep their home-opener streak alive as they have won their last four home openers, and hold a record of 18-6 in the first home game of the year dating back to the 1999-00 season.

Splits

Of Tri-City's 34 home games, 22 of them fall on either Friday (9) or Saturday (13). Friday home games will start at 7:05 and Saturday's at 6:05. There are also five Sunday home games on the schedule this season, all of which have 4:05 puck drops. The other home dates feature two Monday games, three Tuesday games and two Wednesday games.

The busiest day of the week for the Americans this season will be Saturday with 24 games throughout the season. Friday's aren't far behind with 21 games scheduled. The breakdown for the remaining games are: Sunday (10), Monday (3), Tuesday (6) and Wednesday (4). Tri-City does not have a single Thursday game during the 2024-25 season.

Tri-City will play 36 games within the U.S. Division as they will see the Spokane Chiefs 10 times, Wenatchee Wild eight times and play six games each against the Seattle Thunderbirds, Everett Silvertips and Portland Winterhawks. The Americans have five games against the Kelowna Rockets and four against the other four B.C. Division teams. They will see the East and Central Division clubs once each.

Home Stands

The Americans have two six-game home stands at the Toyota Center this season; October 28 to November 11 and December 28 to January 11. The team also has a stretch where they will play 10 out of 12 games at home, beginning October 12 and ending November 11.

East Division Road Trip

Tri-City will make their way through the East Division from November 15-23. Their trip begins against the Prince Albert Raiders and concludes on against defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors. Other opponents on the trip include the Saskatoon Blades (Nov 16), Swift Current Broncos (Nov 19), Regina Pats (Nov 20) and Brandon Wheat Kings (Nov 22).

Notable Visitors

Americans fans will have three opportunities to see Landon Dupont play at the Toyota Center: Sunday November 3, Friday November 8 and Friday March 7. Dupont was given exceptional status into the WHL becoming just the second player in league history to receive the honor, allowing him to play full time as a 15-year-old in 2024-25. Connor Bedard, the likely NHL Rookie of the Year, was the only other player to receive exceptional status.

The Medicine Hat Tigers will make their biennial appearance at the Toyota Center on Saturday, January 25. Not only does their roster feature Cayden Lindstrom, tagged as a potential top-10 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, they also have 2007-born forward Gavin McKenna who is viewed as the potential first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. This game will likely be McKenna's lone appearance in Tri-City before he advances to the NHL.

Likely first-round 2024 NHL Draft pick Carter Yakemchuk and the Calgary Hitmen will make their only appearance at the Toyota Center this season on November 11. Yakemchuk led all WHL defensemen in goals in 2023-24 with 30.

By The Numbers

2 - Outside of the Christmas break, there are just two Saturday's where the Americans don't have a game scheduled for the entire 2024-25 season (December 7 and January 4).

14,475 - A rough estimate of the number of miles the Americans will travel by bus during the 2024-25 season.

14 - The busiest month on the schedule for the Americans is January which has 14 games scheduled. That includes three straight three-in-three weekends.

38 - The Americans second half of the season is much busier than the first half, with 38 of their 68 games coming after the Christmas break.

4 - In an interesting scheduling quirk, the Americans have four straight Friday's without a game from September 27 to October 18. Aside from the Christmas break, the team then finishes the season with 19 straight Friday's with a game.

Season tickets are on sale now. For ticketing inquires contact the Americans office at 509-736-0606 or email us at [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.