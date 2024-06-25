Road to the NHL Draft: Bryce Pickford

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As the countdown to the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV continues, we look at one of the newest members to the Tigers' blueline.

As a new face on the blueline, Tiger fans may not be overly familiar with Bryce Pickford (Chauvin, AB) yet. Acquired in a draft day trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Pickford brings a steading presence on the backend and a championship pedigree.

The bedrock of Pickford's game comes in the defensive end where he effectively prevents zone entries by angling off and closing in on the opposition as they try and gain the zone. In the offensive zone, he maneuvers to create shooting lanes and reels in pressure from the opposition to create time, space, and opportunities for his teammates.

In his rookie season, Pickford collected 17 points (5G, 12A) in 54 games while helping Seattle win the WHL Championship. He followed that up with an increased role on the Thunderbirds' blueline in his sophomore season. He finished the season with 17 points (2G, 15A) in 65 games and was ranked 202nd among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Bryce has put into his development and we're excited to see where he will start the next chapter in his hockey career.

The NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28th and 29th. You can watch the draft on Sportsnet. Follow us on our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft and the latest Tigers news.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.