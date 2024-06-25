Western Hockey League Unveils 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today its schedule of games for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

All 22 WHL Clubs will once again compete in a full 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 20, 2024, and concluding Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The opening night of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season will feature eight games, including the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors facing the Brandon Wheat Kings at Westoba Place in Brandon.

The Warriors will raise a banner commemorating their Ed Chynoweth Cup championship when they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to the Moose Jaw Events Centre on Saturday, September 21.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season will see the Swift Current Broncos shift from the Central Division back to the East Division. The Broncos have been competing as part of the WHL's Central Division since the 2021-22 season.

A total of 587 of the 748 games on the WHL Regular Season schedule - nearly 80 per cent - will be played on weekends or holidays. By focusing the schedule on weekends and holidays, WHL Clubs can further enhance the WHL player experience by allowing additional time for training and skill development, as well as academic enrichment.

The 748-game WHL Regular Season schedule concludes Sunday, March 23, 2025, with three games.

Should a tiebreaker game(s) be required to settle the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season standings, it will be contested Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The 2025 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin Friday, March 28, 2025.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will be hosted in Rimouski, Que., by the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Day - No. of Games (Percentage)

Monday: 22 (2.9%)

Tuesday: 70 (9.4%)

Wednesday: 92 (12.3%)

Thursday: 4 (0.5%)

Friday: 241 (32.2%)

Saturday: 240 (32.1%)

Sunday: 79 (10.6%)

Notes:

Monday games - 21/22 are scheduled during the Christmas break or on holiday Mondays

Tuesday games:

6/70 are scheduled on New Year's Eve

