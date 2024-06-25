Broncos Open 2024/25 Season at Home vs Saskatoon

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today its full schedule of games for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

All 22 WHL Clubs will once again compete in a 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 20, 2024, and concluding Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season will see the Swift Current Broncos shift from the Central Division back to the East Division. The Broncos have been competing as part of the WHL's Central Division since the 2021-22 season, winning a division title in 2023/2024.

The opening night of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season will feature eight games, including the Broncos home opener at the InnovationPlex vs the Saskatoon Blades.

BRONCO BITS:

-The Broncos will open the 2024/2025 WHL Pre-Season on Wednesday, September 4th in Regina.

-The Everett Silvertips will be the first US Division opponent to visit Speedy Creek on Saturday, October 12th.

-The reigning Ed Chynoweth Cup Champion Moose Jaw Warriors return to the InnovationPlex for an Eastern Conference semi-final rematch on Saturday, October 19th.

-The Broncos will head to British Columbia for a six-game, B.C. Division road trip, beginning on Saturday, January 25th in Victoria.

-A total of 587 of the 748 games on the WHL Regular Season schedule - nearly 80 per cent - will be played on weekends or holidays.

-The 2025 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin Friday, March 28, 2025.

-The 2025 Memorial Cup will be hosted in Rimouski, Que., by the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

2024/2025 Broncos Season Ticket Memberships are on-sale now!

You can secure your seat for the 2024/2025 season in person at The Stable, by Phone at 306-773-1509, or renew your tickets by using our Season Ticket Online Account auto-renew features.

