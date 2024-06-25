Pats Announce 2024-25 Season Home Schedule

Regina, Sask. - Mark your calendars Pats fans, hockey season is right around the corner.

The Regina Pats Hockey Club is extremely excited to announce their 34-game home regular season schedule for the 2024-25 campaign.

As previously announced on Monday, June 4, the Pats regular season home opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at 6:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:00 p.m., inside the Brandt Centre. The club will open the 2024-25 season on Friday, September 20 against the Prince Albert Raiders and will conclude on Saturday, March 22, 2025, against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

This season will feature new times for weekend contests, as all Saturday home games will begin at 6:00 p.m., and all Sunday home games will begin at 2:00 p.m.

"We want Pats games to be an event that everyone can attend and believe the earlier start time will allow fans the opportunity to be a part of the full gameday experience" Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard said. "Most of the teams in the Western Conference, as well as several teams in the Eastern Conference, have moved their weekend game times up by an hour or two which has been well received by fans. In looking at our weekend schedule this season and wanting to provide more flexibility to all fans and in particular families to attend games, we felt that starting our games at 6pm on Saturday's and 2pm on Sunday's would work well for everyone."

KEY DATES:

Saturday, September 21, 2024: Home opener vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 14, 2024: Last game before Christmas break vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 28, 2024: First home game back from Christmas break vs. Saskatoon Blades (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: New Years Day game vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (4:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 22, 2024: Final regular season home game vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 6:00 p.m.

SEPTEMBER (2 games)

Saturday, September 21, 2024 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 29, 2024 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 2:00 p.m.

OCTOBER (7 games)

Saturday, October 5, 2024 | vs. Edmonton Oil Kings | 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 | vs. Everett Silvertips | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 11, 2024 | vs. Swift Current Broncos | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2024 | vs. Spokane Chiefs | 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 19, 2024 | vs. Seattle Thunderbirds | 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25, 2024 | vs. Calgary Hitmen | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, 2024 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 6:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER (5 games)

Friday, November 1, 2024 | vs. Medicine Hat Tigers | 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 8, 2024 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, 2024 | vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes | 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 | vs. Tri-City Americans | 7:00 p.m.

DECEMBER (3 games)

Friday, December 13, 2024 | vs. Saskatoon Blades | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 2024 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | vs. Saskatoon Blades | 6:00 p.m.

JANUARY (6 games)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | vs. Portland Winterhawks | 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | vs. Red Deer Rebels | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 17, 2025 | vs. Edmonton Oil Kings | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 31, 2025 | vs. Red Deer Rebels | 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY (5 games)

Saturday, February 1, 2025 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 6:00 p.m.

Friday, February 7, 2025 | vs. Wenatchee Wild | 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | vs. Calgary Hitmen | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 | vs. Prince Albert Raiders | 6:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28, 2025 | vs. Medicine Hat Tigers | 7:00 p.m.

MARCH (6 games)

Saturday, March 1, 2025 | vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes | 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 | vs. Moose Jaw Warriors | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | vs. Saskatoon Blades | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15, 2025 | vs. Swift Current Broncos | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | vs. Swift Current Broncos | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, 2024 | vs. Brandon Wheat Kings | 6:00 p.m.

PATS HOME GAMES BY OPPONENT

Brandon Wheat Kings (4)

Moose Jaw Warriors (4)

Prince Albert Raiders (4)

Saskatoon Blades (3)

Swift Current Broncos (3)

Calgary Hitmen (2)

Medicine Hat Tigers (2)

Edmonton Oil Kings (2)

Lethbridge Hurricanes (2)

Red Deer Rebels (2)

Everett Silvertips (1)

Spokane Chiefs (1)

Seattle Thunderbirds (1)

Tri-City Americans (1)

Portland Winterhawks (1)

Wenatchee Wild (1)

PATS HOME GAMES BY DAY

Saturday (13)

Friday (9)

Wednesday (6)

Sunday (3)

Tuesday (3)

All games, including dates and times, are subject to change.

More details regarding ticket packages and single game tickets will be released at a later date. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. Visit reginapats.com to get yours today!

