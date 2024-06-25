Royals Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their 2024-25 regular-season schedule.

Victoria will kick off their 68-game slate at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, September 20th, and Saturday, September 21st as they gear up for back-to-back matchups against the Tri-City Americans.

The Royals first game away from Victoria will take place at Prospera Place on Friday, September 27th against the Kelowna Rockets, before they travel down Highway 97 to meet the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, September 28th.

Victoria will wrap up their regular season schedule with back-to-back games on the road against the Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre on March 21st and 22nd.

The WHL's East Division, Prince Albert Raiders (Oct. 18), Moose Jaw Warriors (Nov. 1), Saskatoon Blades (Nov. 3), Regina Pats (Dec. 3), and Brandon Wheat Kings (Jan. 15) will make their first visit to Victoria since the 2022-23 campaign. The Royals will pay a visit to the Central Division teams, Medicine Hat Tigers (Nov. 15), Lethbridge Hurricanes (Nov. 16), Edmonton Oil Kings (Nov. 20), Calgary Hitmen (Nov. 22), and Red Deer Rebels (Nov. 23), for the first time in two seasons.

Details on individual game tickets for the Royals regular-season games at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre will be released later this summer.

Key home matchups:

Home Opener weekend against the Tri-City Americans (September 20 / 21)

Visit from the reigning WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors (November 1)

First of four visits from the Vancouver Giants (December 13)

New Years Eve game against Vancouver Giants (December 31)

Landon Dupont, the second player in WHL history to be granted exceptional status, and the Everett Silvertips first visit to the SOFMC (January 3)

B.C. Family Day afternoon game against Everett (February 17)

Final home game of the 2024-25 season, against Vancouver (March 14)

Fun facts, including home and away schedule:

Longest homestand: Victoria's season long homestand will consist of 8 games at the SOFMC between February 17th - March 14th. During those games, Prince George (2), Portland (2), Spokane (2), Vancouver and Everett will make their way into Victoria.

Longest road trip: The Royals longest absence from the SOFMC will take place between November 9th - 23rd. During this stretch, the Royals will play 8 consecutive games on the road. This road swing will consist of games in Seattle, Kamloops, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and conclude in Everett.

Back-to-backs: Including home and away games, the Royals will take part in a total of 28 back-to-backs.

Holiday break: The Royals final game prior to their holiday break will take place on Saturday, December 14th on the road against Vancouver. They will return to action on Friday, December 27th at home against the Prince George Cougars.

Weekend balance: 50 of the Royals 68 regular season games will occur on the weekend. 25 will take place on Friday's, 23 on Saturdays, and two on Sunday's. Of those 50 weekend games, 26 will take place in Victoria.

Home schedule breakdown:

Monday: 1

Tuesday: 4

Wednesday: 3

Thursday: 0

Friday: 15

Saturday: 9

Sunday: 2

Victoria Royals Season Ticket Information

