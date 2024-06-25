Wenatchee Wild Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild forward Miles Cooper

Wenatchee Wild forward Miles Cooper

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Two games on the Wenatchee Wild schedule were set in stone earlier this month, but the club is excited to fill in the rest of its calendar for the 2024-25 season with the announcement of the full regular-season schedule. The Wild revealed their 68-game slate Tuesday morning, in conjunction with the WHL's announcement of the leaguewide schedule for the upcoming season.

As previously announced, the team will open a 34-game schedule at Town Toyota Center with its home opener on Saturday, September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. One week later, the Wild will trade places with the Thunderbirds as Seattle begins its own home schedule. Five of the first six games for the Wild this season will be played at home, with the season's first playoff rematch against the Kelowna Rockets following close behind on Friday, October 18.

Five Central Division opponents will make their first visits to the "Wolves' Den" after hosting Wenatchee last year, with three of those teams stopping by in November as part of a six-game homestand. The Edmonton Oil Kings visit Town Toyota Center on November 2, followed by stopovers from the Red Deer Rebels on November 8 and the Calgary Hitmen on November 16. Wenatchee heads into the holidays on a three-game U.S. Division road swing following a final home game on December 8, and will return to play with a road game at Spokane on December 27. The Chiefs make a return visit to Wenatchee the following night, while the Wild finish 2024 with a New Year's Eve matchup on home ice against Kelowna, and a special puck drop time of 5 p.m.

Wenatchee embarks on its longest road trip of the season from January 31 to February 11, a seven-game swing that will see the Wild visit the East Division for the first time. The last night of the road trip features a stop in Spokane, before the team settles back in at home for three of its next four outings. A five-game road stretch is included in the schedule for March as well, before Wenatchee finishes off the regular season at home against the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, March 22.

This year's home schedule is a favorable one for Wild fans, with 23 of the 34 home dates on Friday or Saturday nights, and eight more on Sundays. Three weeknight games are scheduled for this season: New Year's Eve against Kelowna, January 28 against the Medicine Hat Tigers and March 5 against the Prince George Cougars. All Friday home games are slated for 7 p.m. starts, while Sunday games will get underway at 4 p.m. All remaining home games except for New Year's Eve are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The promotional schedule for the Wild is also rapidly coming together, with many popular promotions set to return this season. The team will again celebrate the local business community at its home opener on 509 Night, presented by Town Toyota, followed by its "More Cowbell" giveaway presented by Ag Supply at the second home game September 27. Traditional jersey auction nights for Military Appreciation Night, Guns & Hoses, and Hockey Fights Cancer all return this season, as does the Fantastic FAN-ale at the last home game of the season. Full details on promotions and single-game ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

"This schedule is one of the best we have had!" said Wenatchee Director of Sales & Marketing Gretchen Littler. "We're looking forward to a combined 31 dates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and three weekday games! We are excited to bring back some fan favorite themes and introduce Wild Nation to a few new ones this year as well. The Wild office has been busy this summer planning and preparing for our second season in the WHL."

Tuesday's regular-season schedule announcement follows the unveiling of Wenatchee's preseason schedule on Monday, with five exhibition games set to lead the team into its 2024-25 campaign. One of those games - a Saturday, September 7 affair against the Tri-City Americans - will be played on home ice at Town Toyota Center. All five preseason games will be played within the state of Washington against U.S. Division opponents.

Season tickets remain on sale for the 2024-25 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee's previously-announced home opener September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team's office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

