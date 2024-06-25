Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Regular Season Schedule
June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced their full 2024-2025 game schedule with 34 home and 34 road games spanning late September through March.
Spokane will open the season with a pair of road games at Prince George on September 20-21 and a contest at Wenatchee on September 27.
The Chiefs' home opener at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for Saturday, September 28 th vs rival Tri-City Americans.
Spokane will host 27 weekend games with 13 on Saturdays, 11 on Fridays, and 3 on Sundays. The home schedule is filled out with an additional 5 games on Wednesdays and 2 more on Tuesdays.
Select promotional nights have been tentatively scheduled with the full promotional schedule to be announced at a later date.
Blue Moon Opening Night | Saturday, September 28 th vs Tri-City
Teddy Bear Toss | Saturday, December 7 th vs. Wenatchee
Military Appreciation presented by Pizza Factory | Saturday, January 18 th vs. Lethbridge
Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging | Saturday, February 15 th vs. Tri-City
Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, September 9 th. Guarantee your seats for all the biggest games by getting a Chiefs ticket package.
Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.
*schedule and promotions are subject to change*
By month:
September - 4 games (1 home)
October - 11 games (5 home)
November - 11 games (6 home)
December - 10 games (4 home)
January - 11 games (7 home)
February - 13 games (6 home)
March - 8 games (5 home)
By day of the week:
Sunday - 7 games (3 home)
Monday - 1 game (0 home)
Tuesday - 5 games (2 home)
Wednesday - 8 games (5 home)
Thursday - 1 game (0 home)
Friday - 23 games (11 home)
Saturday - 23 games (13 home)
By opponent:
Tri-City Americans - 10 games (5 home)
Everett Silvertips - 6 games (3 home)
Portland Winterhawks - 6 games (3 home)
Seattle Thunderbirds - 6 games (3 home)
Wenatchee Wild - 8 game (4 home)
Kelowna Rockets - 4 games (2 home)
Prince George Cougars - 4 games (2 home)
Vancouver Giants - 4 games (2 home)
Victoria Royals - 4 games (2 home)
Kamloops Blazers - 5 games (3 home)
Edmonton Oil Kings - 1 game (1 home)
Brandon Wheat Kings - 1 game (0 home)
Calgary Hitmen - 1 game (1 home)
Lethbridge Hurricanes - 1 game (1 home)
Medicine Hat Tigers - 1 game (1 home)
Moose Jaw Warriors - 1 game (0 home)
Prince Albert Raiders - 1 game (0 home)
Red Deer Rebels - 1 game (1 home)
Regina Pats - 1 game (0 home)
Saskatoon Blades - 1 game (0 home)
Swift Current Broncos - 1 game (0 home)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Official Statement from the WHL and the Prince George Cougars - June 25 - Prince George Cougars
- Hawks in the Community - May and June - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Sign 2024 2nd-Rounder D Harry Mattern - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Open 2024/25 Season at Home vs Saskatoon - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Acquire Trio of Picks from Rockets - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets Trade For And Sign 2007-Born Forward - Kelowna Rockets
- Road to the NHL Draft: Bryce Pickford - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Winterhawks Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Set Full 2024-25 Home Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Release Full 2024-25 Schedule - Brandon Wheat Kings
- 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Prince Albert Raiders
- 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Released - Kelowna Rockets
- 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 2024-25 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- Blades Reveal Schedule for 2024-25 Regular Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Announce Full 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans Release Full 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Rebels Announce 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Giants Release Complete 2024-25 Reg Season Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2024-25 Season Home Schedule - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Unveils 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Cougars Announce 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.