Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced their full 2024-2025 game schedule with 34 home and 34 road games spanning late September through March.

Spokane will open the season with a pair of road games at Prince George on September 20-21 and a contest at Wenatchee on September 27.

The Chiefs' home opener at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for Saturday, September 28 th vs rival Tri-City Americans.

Spokane will host 27 weekend games with 13 on Saturdays, 11 on Fridays, and 3 on Sundays. The home schedule is filled out with an additional 5 games on Wednesdays and 2 more on Tuesdays.

Select promotional nights have been tentatively scheduled with the full promotional schedule to be announced at a later date.

Blue Moon Opening Night | Saturday, September 28 th vs Tri-City

Teddy Bear Toss | Saturday, December 7 th vs. Wenatchee

Military Appreciation presented by Pizza Factory | Saturday, January 18 th vs. Lethbridge

Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging | Saturday, February 15 th vs. Tri-City

Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, September 9 th. Guarantee your seats for all the biggest games by getting a Chiefs ticket package.

Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

*schedule and promotions are subject to change*

By month:

September - 4 games (1 home)

October - 11 games (5 home)

November - 11 games (6 home)

December - 10 games (4 home)

January - 11 games (7 home)

February - 13 games (6 home)

March - 8 games (5 home)

By day of the week:

Sunday - 7 games (3 home)

Monday - 1 game (0 home)

Tuesday - 5 games (2 home)

Wednesday - 8 games (5 home)

Thursday - 1 game (0 home)

Friday - 23 games (11 home)

Saturday - 23 games (13 home)

By opponent:

Tri-City Americans - 10 games (5 home)

Everett Silvertips - 6 games (3 home)

Portland Winterhawks - 6 games (3 home)

Seattle Thunderbirds - 6 games (3 home)

Wenatchee Wild - 8 game (4 home)

Kelowna Rockets - 4 games (2 home)

Prince George Cougars - 4 games (2 home)

Vancouver Giants - 4 games (2 home)

Victoria Royals - 4 games (2 home)

Kamloops Blazers - 5 games (3 home)

Edmonton Oil Kings - 1 game (1 home)

Brandon Wheat Kings - 1 game (0 home)

Calgary Hitmen - 1 game (1 home)

Lethbridge Hurricanes - 1 game (1 home)

Medicine Hat Tigers - 1 game (1 home)

Moose Jaw Warriors - 1 game (0 home)

Prince Albert Raiders - 1 game (0 home)

Red Deer Rebels - 1 game (1 home)

Regina Pats - 1 game (0 home)

Saskatoon Blades - 1 game (0 home)

Swift Current Broncos - 1 game (0 home)

