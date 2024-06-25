2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Announced

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The entire 68 game regular season schedule for the Prince Albert Raiders is now out! The Raiders kick off the 2024-25 campaign with their home opener on Friday, September 20th against the Regina Pats, which was announced a few weeks ago. Prince Albert plays four regular season games in the month of September, two at home and two on the road.

The green and gold play nine games in October, with eight of those contests coming against Western Conference opponents. On October 4th and 9th, the first US Division opponents come into town, as the Everett Silvertips and Spokane Chiefs visit the Art Hauser Centre. From October 12th-19th, the Raiders will travel to BC to take on the five BC Division teams. After that, they come back home to host the Seattle Thunderbirds on October 25, before wrapping up the month with a visit to Regina on October 30th.

November will also see nine games played, with six of them coming at home. Only one US Division team will make their way through Prince Albert, as the Tri-City Americans visit the Art Hauser Centre on November 15th.

10 games will be played in December, which has the Raiders playing six games on home ice. They'll end the first half of the season on a quick road trip through Edmonton and Calgary, facing the Oil Kings on December 17th, and heading into the Christmas break with a game against the Hitmen on December 18th. They'll come back to start the second half with a home and home series against the Swift Current Broncos. Surprisingly, Prince Albert's first game against the Saskatoon Blades won't be until December 30th. It'll be the first of eight meetings of the season. It's two less games against each other compared to last season, with the return of the Broncos back into the East Division.

January sees another US Division team roll through Prince Albert, with the Portland Winterhawks coming to town on January 14th. January marks the Raiders' most road heavy month, with seven of their 13 games coming on the road.

The Wenatchee Wild kick off the month of February for Prince Albert, and it will mark the first time the franchise has ever played in Prince Albert, after playing their inaugural season in 2023-24. The Raiders fell to the Wild last season in a shootout, and will look to level their head to head series on February 1st. Seven games in January will be played against Central Division opponents, with four at home and three on the road.

The final month of the regular season features 10 games, with four of them coming against the Blades. There will be a home and home series against their Highway 11 rivals on March 7th and 8th, as well as another home and home series on the final weekend of the season, March 21st and 22nd.

Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

