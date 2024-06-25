Cougars Announce 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars announced today their 2024-25 regular season schedule, which opens Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday Sept. 21 vs. Spokane at the CN Centre. Prince George will then hit the road for 5 games beginning games Friday, Sept. 27 at Vancouver and finishing Friday, Oct. 5 at Portland. Prince George then returns home for a double-header weekend on Tuesday Oct. 8 and Wednesday Oct. 9 against the Winterhawks.

The Cougars will host 11 opponents at the CN Centre as part of their 2024-25 home slate, featuring 16 within the BC Division, 12 against US Division opponents and 6 vs. Eastern Conference foes, with the majority of the games starting at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. Prince George will have 25 weekend dates, including 12 on Fridays, 12 on Saturdays, and one on Sunday. The Cougars' longest home-stand is six games: Nov. 5-22.

All Cougars home games for the 2024-25 regular season will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Season Memberships are on sale, and you can learn more HERE. All Cougars' games in the 2024-25 season will be available at CHL TV and on 94.3 The Goat.

COUGARS SCHEDULE NOTES:

Home games by day

Monday: 0

Tuesday: 6

Wednesday: 3

Thursday: 0

Friday: 12

Saturday: 12

Sunday: 1

Road games by day

Monday: 2

Tuesday: 3

Wednesday: 4

Thursday: 0

Friday: 12

Saturday: 10

Sunday: 3

