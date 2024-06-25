Rebels Announce 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Schedule

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce their full 68-game schedule for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League Regular Season.

The season begins with the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener Saturday, September 21 when the Rebels host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

All Rebels home games at the Peavey Mart Centrium begin at 7 p.m., aside from Sunday, October 20 when the Rebels host the Edmonton Oil Kings at 4 p.m, and Monday, February 19 when the Lethbridge Hurricanes visit for the Family Day Matinee at 2 p.m.

Rebels Season Tickets for 2024-25 are now on sale at reddeerrebels.com/season-tickets.

With the Swift Current Broncos moving to the East Division this season, the Central Division will feature only Alberta-based teams (Red Deer, Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat) for the first time. The Rebels play each of their division rivals eight times this season.

Interconference play this season sees the Rebels hit the road in November for a six-game trip through the U.S. Division. The trip kicks off Friday, November 8 when the Rebels visit the Wenatchee Wild for the first time. From there, the Rebels visit the Tri-City Americans (Nov 9), Everett Silvertips (Nov 11), Seattle Thunderbirds (Nov 12), Portland Winterhawks (Nov 15), and Spokane Chiefs (Nov 16).

B.C. Division teams will each pay a visit to the Peavey Mart Centrium starting with the Vancouver Giants (Oct 7) followed by the Victoria Royals (Nov 23), Prince George Cougars (Nov 29), Kamloops Blazers (Dec 14), and Kelowna Rockets (March 1).

The Rebels will play four preseason games prior to the start of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season: Fri. Sept. 6 @ Calgary Hitmen (7 p.m., Seven Chiefs Sportsplex), Sat. Sept. 7 vs. Lethbridge (7 p.m., Peavey Mart Centrium), Friday. Sept. 13 vs. Medicine Hat (7 p.m., Peavey Mart Centrium), and Sat. Sept. 14 at Edmonton (7 p.m. in Morinville).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.