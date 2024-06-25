Giants Release Complete 2024-25 Reg Season Schedule

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today their full 68-game schedule for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season.

As was previously announced, the Giants will begin their 24th season on home ice against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, September 20 at the Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m. On Saturday, September 21, they will travel to Everett to battle the Silvertips in their home opener.

The team's Alberta road trip - the longest road trip of the season - will take place in October, with the G-Men starting in Calgary on October 6, and wrapping up in Edmonton on October 14, with stops in Red Deer (Oct. 8), Lethbridge (Oct. 11) and Medicine Hat (Oct. 12) in between.

The longest homestand for the Giants will be five games in late November and early December, when they face Spokane (Nov. 23), Prince George (Nov. 24), Everett (Nov. 29), Seattle (December 1) and Regina (Dec. 4) all at the LEC.

Vancouver has five 3-in-3s this season: one in November, two in December, one in February and one in March. Last year they had seven.

The regular season will wrap up at home on Sunday, March 23 with a matinee against the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m.

NOTEWORTHY HOME DATES

Friday, September 20, 2024 : Home Opener vs. Seattle (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 29, 2024: First Home Game vs. Everett Silvertips & Landon DuPont, the First Ever Defenceman Granted Exceptional Status in the WHL (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 2, 2024 : First and Only Home Game vs. defending champion Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00 p.m.)

Monday, February 17, 2024 : Family Day Matinee vs. Prince George (2:00 p.m.)

Sunday, March 23, 2024 : Fan Appreciation Night (Final Home Game) vs. Kelowna (4:00 p.m.)

This season, only one Giants home game will be played during a weekday (excluding Stat holidays). The G-Men have nine Friday games, 11 Saturday games and 11 Sunday games taking place at the LEC. There will be one Monday home game (Family Day) and two Wednesday home games (Dec. 4 vs. Regina and Jan. 1 vs. Victoria).

HOME GAMES BY MONTH

September - 2

October - 3

November - 7

December - 5

January - 6

February - 7

March - 4

GAMES BY OPPONENT

Kelowna x 8 (4 home, 4 away)

Kamloops x 8 (4 home, 4 away)

Prince George x 8 (4 home, 4 away)

Victoria x 8 (4 home, 4 away)

Portland x 5 (2 home, 3 away)

Everett x 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Seattle x 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Spokane x 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Tri-City x 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Wenatchee x 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Calgary x 1 (away)

Edmonton x 1 (away)

Lethbridge x 1 (away)

Medicine Hat x 1 (away)

Red Deer x 1 (away)

Swift Current x 1 (home)

Brandon x 1 (home)

Moose Jaw x 1 (home)

Prince Albert x 1 (home)

Regina x 1 (home)

Saskatoon x 1 (home)

FULL SCHEDULE IN LIST FORM (All Times PT)

September (3 Games)

Friday, Sept. 20 vs. SEA | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 @ EVT | 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 vs. PG | 7:00 p.m.

October (10 Games)

Friday, Oct. 4 vs. KAM | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 @ CGY | 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 @ RD | 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 @ LET | 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 @ MH | 6:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14 @ EDM | 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. PA | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 @ WEN | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 @ SPO | 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. KAM | 4:00 p.m.

November (10 Games)

Friday, November 1 vs. SAS | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 vs. MJ | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 @ PG | 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 @ PG | 2:00 p.m.

Friday, November 15 vs. KAM | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. POR | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 22 @ KEL | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 vs. SPO | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 vs. PG | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29 vs. EVT | 7:00 p.m.

December (11 Games)

Sunday, December 1 vs. SEA | 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4 vs. REG | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 6 @ TC | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 @ POR | 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 8 @ POR | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, December 13 @ VIC | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 vs. VIC | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 vs. TC | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, December 27 @ KAM | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 vs. KEL | 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 @ VIC | 4:05 p.m.

January (13 Games)

Wednesday, January 1 vs. VIC | 2:00 p.m.

Friday, January 3 vs. WEN | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 @ KEL | 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7 @ PG | 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8 @ PG | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 10 @ KAM | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 vs. KEL | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 17 vs. TC | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 19 vs. BDN | 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21 @ SEA | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 25 @ KEL | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 26 @ SC | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, January 31 @ SEA | 7:05 p.m.

February (12 Games)

Saturday, February 1 vs. KAM | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 2 vs. SPO | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, February 7 vs. POR | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. EVT | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 14 @ VIC | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 vs. VIC | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 17 vs. PG | 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 21 @ KEL | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 vs. KEL | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23 @ WEN | 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26 @ SPO | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 28 @ TC | 7:05 p.m.

March (9 Games)

Saturday, March 1 @ EVT | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 vs. WEN | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 @ KAM | 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 vs. PG | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14 @ VIC | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. VIC | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 @ POR | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 21 @ KAM | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 vs. KEL | 4:00 p.m.

*All times PT

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoff games, plus a free subscription to WHL Live. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Ca ll the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

