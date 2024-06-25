Tigers Announce Full 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Western Hockey League has released the full 2024-2025 Regular Season schedule today.

The Tigers open the 2024-25 campaign with a home game against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, September 21st at home.

Home games at Co-op Place will start at 7:00 PM with the exception of Family Day on Monday, February 17, 2024 which will start at 2:00 PM.

The Tigers are excited to announce the Teddy Bear Toss game will be held on Saturday, December 7th and Fan Appreciation Night will take place on Saturday, March 22nd.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders can purchase season tickets by calling our office at (403) 526-2666. Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale in the fall.

