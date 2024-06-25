Warriors Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce the team's schedule for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League regular season.
The season will kick-off on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Wheat Kings in Brandon and then the following night, the Warriors will be return to the Hangar to take on the Prince Albert Raiders for the Home Opener on Saturday, Sept. 21.
That night, the Warriors will be raising the 2024 Western Hockey League and Eastern Conference championship banners to the rafters at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
This season's home schedule will feature 12 Friday games, 11 Saturday games, eight Tuesday games, one Wednesday game, one Thursday game and one Monday game.
The Warriors will play four games in September, including two at home.
There will be four home games and 11 total in October, which includes the Warriors heading out on their five-game B.C. Division road trip, starting on Friday, Oct. 25 in Kelowna and wrapping up on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Vancouver.
The team will have five home games in November among the nine games in the month.
In December, the Warriors have 10 games in total with four home games, which includes the return of New Year's Eve game as the Squadron will finish 2024 with a battle against the rival Regina Pats.
Turning the calendar over to 2025 will see the Warriors have their busiest month with eight home games and 13 games overall in January.
February sees the team with an even split of six home games and six road games, including a 2 p.m. puck on Family Day (Monday, Feb. 17) against Prince Albert.
The Warriors finish the regular season with nine games in March, including five on home ice.
The Warriors will announce their theme night schedule next month.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are available now at the Warriors office.
