Broncos Acquire Trio of Picks from Rockets

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired a trio of WHL Prospect Draft Picks from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for unsigned 2007-born forward Levi Benson.

The Broncos will receive Kelowna's second round selection in 2025, third round selection in 2026 and a conditional sixth round pick in 2028.

Benson, a Chilliwack, B.C. native was the Broncos sixth round selection (118th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

