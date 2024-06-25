Broncos Acquire Trio of Picks from Rockets
June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired a trio of WHL Prospect Draft Picks from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for unsigned 2007-born forward Levi Benson.
The Broncos will receive Kelowna's second round selection in 2025, third round selection in 2026 and a conditional sixth round pick in 2028.
Benson, a Chilliwack, B.C. native was the Broncos sixth round selection (118th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
