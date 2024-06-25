Rockets Trade For And Sign 2007-Born Forward
June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2007-born forward Levi Benson's WHL playing rights from the Swift Current Broncos and have signed him to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Benson's rights were acquired in exchange for Kelowna's second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, Kelowna's third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional Kelowna sixth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
"I am very proud and honored to be able to sign with the Kelowna Rockets," said Benson. "I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and everyone who has helped me along the way. I am super excited to get things going in K Town".
Swift Current selected Benson in the sixth round (No. 118) at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
"Levi is a skilled, competitive forward who will help add depth to our lineup," said Rockets assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton. "We would like to welcome Levi and the Benson family to the Rockets organization."
Benson spent the 2023-24 season with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team of the CSSHL, where he played alongside fellow Rockets prospects Eli Barrett, Jacob Henderson and Nathan Kam.
The Chilliwack, BC product finished ninth in league scoring and second among his teammates, recording 50 points (16G, 34A) and 21 penalty minutes through 29 games. He added another five points (1G,4A) in three playoff games.
Benson was previously committed to Arizona State University of the NCAA.
Levi is the younger brother of Buffalo Sabre forward Zach Benson, who played his junior hockey with the Winnipeg ICE.
Images from this story
|
Forward Levi Benson with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team
(CSSHL)
