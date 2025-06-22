Rockets Sign Goaltender Harrison Boettiger to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that they have signed goaltender Harrison Boettiger to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Boettiger, a 6'2", 186-pound netminder from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, was originally selected 4th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2022 WHL U.S. Prospect Draft. The Rockets acquired his rights this past January as part of the Caden Price trade, which also brought in defenseman William Sharpe and multiple draft picks.

The 17-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP), suiting up for both the U17 and U18 national squads. In 24 games with the U18 team, Boettiger posted a 3.61 goals-against average and .884 save percentage and showed steady improvement over the year, highlighted by a strong performance in the USHL, where he posted a 2.79 GAA and .907 save percentage with 8 wins in 13 games.

Throughout the year, Boettiger also suited up for one of the two games for Team USNTDP at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, where he posted a 3.00 GAA and a.921 save percentage.

Internationally, Boettiger helped lead Team USA to a silver medal at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge and was a part of the bronze-medal winning U18 squad at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship.

"We had a chance to watch Harrison play in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge this past season and we were impressed," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "We believe he will improve our goaltending depth heading into an important season as we host the 2026 Memorial Cup. We look forward to seeing him on the ice in the fall."

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Boettiger will be a crucial piece of Kelowna's future and a big addition to the team's pursuit of the 2026 Memorial Cup, which the Rockets will host.







