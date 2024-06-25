Wheat Kings Release Full 2024-25 Schedule

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







A familiar foe returning to the East Division, a January trip through British Columbia, an opening night playoff rematch, and the U.S. teams making appearances at Westoba Place highlight the 2024-25 season schedule for the Brandon Wheat Kings. The team announced the full schedule today after releasing their preseason schedule yesterday.

The most anticipated day of this schedule may well be opening night, on September 20 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Not only is it the opening game of the season against a longtime division rival, it's a rematch of the Wheat Kings' first round playoff series with the Wheat Kings hoping for a bit of payback. It's the first of eight matchups between the Wheat Kings and Warriors this coming season.

Next up are the Regina Pats, hosting their own home opener against the Wheat Kings on Saturday, September 21. The Wheat Kings and Pats will also face off eight times throughout the regular season. As for the rest of the East Division, it will be eight matchups with the Saskatoon Blades and six showdowns each with the Swift Current Broncos and Prince Albert Raiders.

Beyond the division, however, there will be plenty of opportunity for Wheat Kings fans to see some teams they're not as familiar with. On Tuesday, October 8, the Wheat Kings host the Everett Silvertips, who recently selected Landon Dupont, the second ever exceptional status player in the WHL, at the WHL Prospects Draft.

The Silvertips kick off a run of American teams in the month of October, with the Spokane Chiefs and top 2024 NHL draft prospect Berkly Catton visiting Brandon on Wednesday, October 16. Just two days later, it's the Seattle Thunderbirds in town on Friday, October 18.

November includes a home game on Remembrance Day for the Wheat Kings, this time against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. That's one of seven home games in November for the Black and Gold, which also include a home double-header against the Regina Pats on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16.

With a slightly more balanced schedule in December, the Wheat Kings still go into the Christmas break on a home game on December 17 against the Warriors, and come out of it with a home contest against the Regina Pats on December 27.

January opens with a home game against the Swift Current Broncos on New Year's Day, but most of that month will be spent on the road. The Wheat Kings will have a short stint in Saskatchewan with games against the Blades and Raiders, but it's after the trade deadline the road schedule really kicks into gear. On January 12, the Wheat Kings will face the Calgary Hitmen on the road, and from there it's off to B.C (and briefly the United States) for the annual western road swing.

Into February, the Wheat Kings wrap up their slate of American opponents when they take on the Wenatchee Wild, who make their first trip back to Manitoba since their relocation from Winnipeg. A trio of Alberta opponents, the Hurricanes, Hitmen, and Edmonton Oil Kings, also visit Westoba Place that month.

Finally, March begins with a battle against one of the probable top teams in the league in the Medicine Hat Tigers. The home closer for the Wheat Kings falls on Friday, March 21, as they host the Regina Pats before traveling back to Regina for the rematch the following day.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.