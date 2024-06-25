2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Announced

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced the 2024-2025 regular season schedule.

The schedule will consist of a full 68-game schedule featuring 34 home games and 34 road games for the Hurricanes.

Lethbridge will open the 2024-2025 regular season schedule on Friday, September 20th when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to the ENMAX Centre in the Dairy Queen Home Opener.

Of the 34 home games, the 'Canes will play 17 contests on Fridays along with six games to be played on Saturday with 6:00pm start times. Lethbridge will also play two games on Tuesday's, eight on Wednesday's and one Sunday contest during the regular season campaign.

The 'Canes will play a total of 57 games against Eastern Conference opponents, including 32 against Central Division teams and 25 against East Division opposition. Lethbridge will play 11 games against Western Conference games, including five against the BC Division and six against the US Division. The Hurricanes will face each Central Division opponents (Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels) eight times while they will face the East Division opponents each four times with five against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Home dates to remember:

Friday, September 20th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (Dairy Queen Home Opener)

Friday, October 4th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (Defending WHL Champions)

Friday, October 18th - vs. Prince George Cougars (Defending BC Division Champions/Lethbridge Product Terik Parascak)

Wednesday, October 30th - vs. Swift Current Broncos (First Round Playoff Rematch)

Saturday, March 15th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (Fan Appreciation Night)

Friday, March 21st - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (Jersey's Off Our Backs)

A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later time.

The Hurricanes will open their 2024 ENMAX Training Camp on Wednesday, August 28th and will begin their 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the ENMAX Centre.

Pre-Season ticket information and Training Camp schedule will be released at a later date.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 season Hurricanes season, including the new premium season ticket, are now available for purchase. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ENMAX Centre Ticket Centre, by calling 403- 329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.