2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Announced
June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced the 2024-2025 regular season schedule.
The schedule will consist of a full 68-game schedule featuring 34 home games and 34 road games for the Hurricanes.
Lethbridge will open the 2024-2025 regular season schedule on Friday, September 20th when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to the ENMAX Centre in the Dairy Queen Home Opener.
Of the 34 home games, the 'Canes will play 17 contests on Fridays along with six games to be played on Saturday with 6:00pm start times. Lethbridge will also play two games on Tuesday's, eight on Wednesday's and one Sunday contest during the regular season campaign.
The 'Canes will play a total of 57 games against Eastern Conference opponents, including 32 against Central Division teams and 25 against East Division opposition. Lethbridge will play 11 games against Western Conference games, including five against the BC Division and six against the US Division. The Hurricanes will face each Central Division opponents (Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels) eight times while they will face the East Division opponents each four times with five against the Moose Jaw Warriors.
Home dates to remember:
Friday, September 20th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (Dairy Queen Home Opener)
Friday, October 4th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (Defending WHL Champions)
Friday, October 18th - vs. Prince George Cougars (Defending BC Division Champions/Lethbridge Product Terik Parascak)
Wednesday, October 30th - vs. Swift Current Broncos (First Round Playoff Rematch)
Saturday, March 15th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (Fan Appreciation Night)
Friday, March 21st - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (Jersey's Off Our Backs)
A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later time.
The Hurricanes will open their 2024 ENMAX Training Camp on Wednesday, August 28th and will begin their 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the ENMAX Centre.
Pre-Season ticket information and Training Camp schedule will be released at a later date.
Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 season Hurricanes season, including the new premium season ticket, are now available for purchase. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ENMAX Centre Ticket Centre, by calling 403- 329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Official Statement from the WHL and the Prince George Cougars - June 25 - Prince George Cougars
- Hawks in the Community - May and June - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Sign 2024 2nd-Rounder D Harry Mattern - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Open 2024/25 Season at Home vs Saskatoon - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Acquire Trio of Picks from Rockets - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets Trade For And Sign 2007-Born Forward - Kelowna Rockets
- Road to the NHL Draft: Bryce Pickford - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Winterhawks Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Set Full 2024-25 Home Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Release Full 2024-25 Schedule - Brandon Wheat Kings
- 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Prince Albert Raiders
- 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Released - Kelowna Rockets
- 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 2024-25 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- Blades Reveal Schedule for 2024-25 Regular Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Announce Full 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans Release Full 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Rebels Announce 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Giants Release Complete 2024-25 Reg Season Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2024-25 Season Home Schedule - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Unveils 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Cougars Announce 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lethbridge Hurricanes Stories
- 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Announced
- Hurricanes Announce ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule
- Matt Anholt Named Associate Head Coach; Hurricanes Extend Hockey Staff
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener
- May 31 - Canes Chatter Presented by Peka Rollshutters