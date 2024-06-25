2024-25 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced their 68-game schedule for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season. It will start on Friday, September 20th with the Blazers hosting the Portland Winterhawks at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.

The Blazers schedule includes 24 home games on Friday and Saturday nights, two Monday afternoon games, four games on Tuesday nights and four games on Wednesday nights.

The Blazers will continue to play their Saturday night home games at 6:00pm.

The Blazers will host the Victoria Royals on Monday, November 11th at 2:00pm and host the Spokane Chiefs on B.C. Family Day which is Monday, February 18th at 2:00pm.

