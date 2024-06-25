Silvertips Set Full 2024-25 Home Schedule

EVERETT, Wash. - The full slate of 2024-25 home games have been released for the Everett Silvertips' 22nd season in the Western Hockey League. All home games will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sep. 21 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.) - Home Opener

Saturday, Sep. 28 - vs Portland (6:05 p.m.)

Sunday, Sep. 29 - vs Kelowna (4:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 25 - vs Edmonton (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs Wenatchee (6:05 p.m.) - Pink the Rink

Saturday, Nov. 9 - vs Calgary (6:05 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 11 - vs Red Deer (7:05 p.m.) - Veterans Day

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - vs Lethbridge (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 22 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - vs Victoria (7:05 p.m.) - Thanksgiving Eve

Saturday, Nov. 30 - vs Kamloops (6:05 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 6 - vs Kelowna (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 7 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Teddy Bear Toss

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 13 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 14 - vs Tri-City (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 28 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 4 - vs Victoria (6:05 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 10 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 12 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 17 - vs Brandon (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 25 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Local Heroes Night

Sunday, Jan. 26 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 29 - vs Medicine Hat (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 1 - vs Spokane (6:05 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 2 - vs Kamloops (4:05 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 28 - vs Seattle (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 1 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 8 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.) - Navy Night

Friday, Mar. 14 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 21 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation Night

A full promotional schedule will be released by the end of July. Individual game tickets will go on sale in August.

