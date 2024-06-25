Silvertips Set Full 2024-25 Home Schedule
June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The full slate of 2024-25 home games have been released for the Everett Silvertips' 22nd season in the Western Hockey League. All home games will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena.
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Sep. 21 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.) - Home Opener
Saturday, Sep. 28 - vs Portland (6:05 p.m.)
Sunday, Sep. 29 - vs Kelowna (4:05 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 25 - vs Edmonton (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs Wenatchee (6:05 p.m.) - Pink the Rink
Saturday, Nov. 9 - vs Calgary (6:05 p.m.)
Monday, Nov. 11 - vs Red Deer (7:05 p.m.) - Veterans Day
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - vs Lethbridge (7:05 p.m.)
Friday, Nov. 22 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - vs Victoria (7:05 p.m.) - Thanksgiving Eve
Saturday, Nov. 30 - vs Kamloops (6:05 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 6 - vs Kelowna (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Dec. 7 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Teddy Bear Toss
Wednesday, Dec. 11 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 13 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Dec. 14 - vs Tri-City (6:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Dec. 28 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 4 - vs Victoria (6:05 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 10 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.)
Sunday, Jan. 12 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 17 - vs Brandon (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 25 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Local Heroes Night
Sunday, Jan. 26 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.)
Wednesday, Jan. 29 - vs Medicine Hat (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 1 - vs Spokane (6:05 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 2 - vs Kamloops (4:05 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 21 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 28 - vs Seattle (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Mar. 1 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.)
Saturday, Mar. 8 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.) - Navy Night
Friday, Mar. 14 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.)
Friday, Mar. 21 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation Night
A full promotional schedule will be released by the end of July. Individual game tickets will go on sale in August.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Official Statement from the WHL and the Prince George Cougars - June 25 - Prince George Cougars
- Hawks in the Community - May and June - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Sign 2024 2nd-Rounder D Harry Mattern - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Open 2024/25 Season at Home vs Saskatoon - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Acquire Trio of Picks from Rockets - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets Trade For And Sign 2007-Born Forward - Kelowna Rockets
- Road to the NHL Draft: Bryce Pickford - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Winterhawks Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Set Full 2024-25 Home Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Release Full 2024-25 Schedule - Brandon Wheat Kings
- 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Prince Albert Raiders
- 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Released - Kelowna Rockets
- 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 2024-25 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- Blades Reveal Schedule for 2024-25 Regular Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Announce Full 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans Release Full 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Rebels Announce 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Giants Release Complete 2024-25 Reg Season Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2024-25 Season Home Schedule - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Unveils 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Cougars Announce 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Set Full 2024-25 Home Schedule
- Silvertips to Host Four Preseason Games in September
- Silvertips Acquire Forward Raiden Zacharias in Trade with Regina
- Jaxon Pisani Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips
- Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine