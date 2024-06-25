Official Statement from the WHL and the Prince George Cougars - June 25

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League and Prince George Cougars today issued the following statement in response to reports pertaining to Club ownership.

The Prince George Cougars and the Western Hockey League remain committed to the community of Prince George. We remain grateful to the outstanding fans, billets, volunteers, and staff throughout the community, who support and contribute to the ongoing success of the Cougars in Northern B.C.

The story published today by the Prince George Citizen, fueled by information provided by an unnamed, anonymous source, is wrought with inaccuracies.

The WHL remains the world's finest development league for junior hockey players, and as such, it regularly receives interest from outside parties looking to invest in and become a part of what we do.

On the heels of earning a B.C. Division title in 2023-24, the Cougars enjoyed an exciting run to the WHL's Western Conference Championship Series and remain positioned to chase on-ice success in PG once again in 2024-25.

The Cougars will open the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season at the CN Centre in Prince George, welcoming the Spokane Chiefs for back-to-back games Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21.

