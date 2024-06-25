Oil Kings Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







(Edmonton, AB) - Another season of thrilling WHL hockey is just around the corner as earlier today the Club announced their 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule.

The Oil Kings 68-game regular season will see them host 34 home games, 26 of which will be played on Friday (5), Saturday (9), Sunday (10) or holiday (2), to go along with 34 road games.

Click here for the Oil Kings complete 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Family Fun Sundays are back in full force at Rogers Place this coming season with the Oil Kings hosting 10 games against seven different opponents. In addition, Thanksgiving fun with a cause is also back as the Oil Kings host the Vancouver Giants on Thanksgiving Monday, October 14.

Back by popular demand, the Oil Kings will kick off the new year home at Rogers Place with another edition of New Year's Day Fireworks Frenzy against the Calgary Hitmen.

The fun doesn't stop there, as the Oil Kings highly popular Kids Food Combos are back for another season. Get your hands on a cheeseburger, fries, and a drink for only $10! With a handful of combos to choose from starting at only $7.50, there is something for everyone!

The club will officially kick off their season on the road, but Oil Kings fans can look forward to a jam-packed November and December when the Oil Kings will play 11 home games.

Purchase Oil Kings 2024-25 Season Seats

The Oil Kings will head down south this season for a six-game stint in the United States in which they will make their first ever appearance at the Town Toyota Center, home of the Wenatchee Wild.

The WHL's Battle of Alberta will see eight matchups (4 home, 4 away) between the Oil Kings and Calgary Hitmen. The Oil Kings will match up with their closest geographical opponent, the Red Deer Rebels, a total of eight times (4 home, 4 away).

The B.C. Division will take their turn making the trek to Edmonton as each of the five teams will battle it out against the Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

KEY DATES:

Season Opener: Friday, September 20 @ Lethbridge - 7:00 PM

Home Opener: Saturday, September 28 vs. Calgary - 2:00 PM

Thanksgiving Day: Monday, October 14 vs. Vancouver - 12:00 PM

U.S. Division Road Trip: Friday, October 25 - Saturday, November 2

Final game before Christmas: Tuesday, December 17 vs. Prince Albert - 7:00 PM

New Years Day: Wednesday, January 1 vs. Calgary - 2:00 PM

Defending WHL Champions visit Rogers Place: Friday, January 24 vs. Moose Jaw - 7:00 PM

Hockey Hooky: Wednesday, March 12 vs. Calgary - 11:00 AM

Final game of the season: Sunday, March 23 vs. Red Deer - 4:00 PM

A full Oil Kings 2024-25 Promotional and Jersey Schedule will be released at a later date.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great single-game seats starting at $20 and season seats starting at only $9 per-game.

Further information regarding when single-game tickets will go on sale will be released in the coming weeks.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.