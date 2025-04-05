Hurricanes Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule

April 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced the full schedule for the second-round best-of-seven series as the Hurricanes will face the Calgary Hitmen in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Stringam Law.

The 'Canes will serve as the lower seed in the second-round series against the Hitmen. Lethbridge will face Calgary for the sixth time in their history. The series will begin on Thursday, April 10th at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Game 1 at 7:00pm. Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 - Thursday, April 10th - Lethbridge at Calgary - 7:00pm (Scotiabank Saddledome)

Game 2 - Saturday, April 12th - Lethbridge at Calgary - 6:00pm (Scotiabank Saddledome)

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 15th - Lethbridge vs. Calgary - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 16th

- Lethbridge vs. Calgary - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

*Game 5 - Friday, April 18th - Lethbridge at Calgary - 7:00pm (Scotiabank Saddledome)

*Game 6 - Saturday, April 19th - Lethbridge vs. Calgary - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

*Game 7 - TBD - Lethbridge at Calgary - TBD (Scotiabank Saddledome)

* if necessary

A date and time for a potential Game 7 of the best-of-seven series will be announced at a later date.

It will mark the first time since the 2019 WHL Playoffs that the Hurricanes will face the Hitmen in the post-season when Lethbridge fell in seven games to Calgary. The 'Canes have posted an all-time 1-4 record in five previous playoff series against the Hitmen with their lone series victory coming in the Eastern Conference Championship Series in 2008.

Lethbridge posted a 2-5-1-0 record against Calgary during the 2024-2025 regular season series. The Hurricanes posted a 1-3-0-0 record at home while going 1-2-1-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The 'Canes went 2-2-1-0 in the final five regular season meetings against the Hitmen.

The Hurricanes will be holding an online auction for their Playoff Party Deck for each home game during the second round which will include 40 tickets for the game. Fans can bid on the party deck for Games 3, 4 and 6 - the winner of Game 6 will not be charged until the game is required. Bidding will be open from Monday, April 7th at 10:00am until Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm. Fans can bid online by visiting:

https://www.32auctions.com/playoffdecktwo. Individual game tickets for the second round will go on sale on Tuesday, April 8th at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

