Cougars' Dominant Victory Shifts Series Back to Prince George

April 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars are dragging the series back to the BC Northern Capital. The Cats staved off elimination with a dominant 7-2 victory, Friday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

GAME SUMMARY

For the first time in the series, the Cougars opened the scoring-and it came fittingly from their captain. Riley Heidt, returning to the lineup, buried a backhander from the slot at 9:01 to give PG the early lead. Matteo Danis doubled the advantage at 14:59, firing a wrist shot that deflected off a Portland stick and past netminder Ondrej Stebetak to make it 2-0. The Winterhawks responded quickly, with Ryder Thompson scoring at 16:04, but the Cougars held a 2-1 edge through 20 minutes.

The second period saw chances at both ends, but the lone goal came at 14:43, when Koehn Ziemmer finished off a strong net-front effort from Carson Carels to restore the two-goal lead. Josh Ravensbergen stood tall between the pipes, stopping all eight shots he faced in the frame to preserve the 3-1 advantage.

Prince George came out flying in the third, and it took just 12 seconds to strike. Danis pounced on a rebound for his second of the night and fifth of the playoffs to make it 4-1. Alex Weiermair responded for Portland with a power-play goal at 6:24, but the Cougars slammed the door with a three-goal outburst.

Terik Parascak capitalized on a defensive miscue and converted on a breakaway at 7:59, followed quickly by Borya Valis, who scored off another turnover just 40 seconds later. Ziemmer capped the offensive outburst with his second of the game at 17:42, sealing the 7-2 win and forcing the series back to Prince George.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.