Chiefs Look to Close out Round One Series against Vancouver Saturday Night

April 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs look to close out their Round One series against the Vancouver Giants Saturday night, as Spokane is up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The Chiefs are coming off a dominant 6-2 win in Game Four Thursday that saw Washington Capitals' prospect Andrew Cristall score a hat trick in his return to the lineup after a one-game suspension.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.