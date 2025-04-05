Chiefs Look to Close out Round One Series against Vancouver Saturday Night
April 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs look to close out their Round One series against the Vancouver Giants Saturday night, as Spokane is up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The Chiefs are coming off a dominant 6-2 win in Game Four Thursday that saw Washington Capitals' prospect Andrew Cristall score a hat trick in his return to the lineup after a one-game suspension.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
