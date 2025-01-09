Winterhawks Acquire Lochlan Tetarenko from Saskatoon

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that they have acquired 2007-born forward Lochlan Tetarenko from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a conditional 10th-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Tetarenko, 17, has produced five assists in 25 games during his rookie season with the Blades. The Houston, Texas native recently won a Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championship with Edge School last season. Tetarenko netted eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points in 30 games with Edge School's Under-18 prep team. On the international stage, he represented Team Alberta at the 2023 Canada Winter Games alongside Winterhawks alternate captain Ryan Miller.

The 5-foot-10 forward also played with current Winterhawks forward Kyle McDonough from 2021 to 2023 with the Okotoks Oilers program. Tetarenko scored 75 combined points (36G, 39A) across 71 games with the Oilers under-18 and under-15 teams and he ranked second on his team in scoring behind McDonough with 50 points during his WHL Draft year.

Tetarenko was originally selected by Saskatoon in the third round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Lochlan's father, Joey Tetarenko, played four years in Portland from 1994 to 1998 and was Team Captain during the Winterhawks 1998 Memorial Cup Championship.

