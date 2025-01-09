Pats Acquire Prospect and Second-Round Pick for Shantz
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired the rights to 2008-born prospect Shea Rollason and a 2027 second-round pick from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for 2005-born forward Zackary Shantz.
"First off, we'd like to thank Zack for his time as a Pat and wish him the best in Everett," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "We're excited to add a good, young prospect in Shae Rollason, and another second-round pick."
Rollason, 16, is a 6-foot-2, 180 lb. right-shot forward who has produced 45 points (20G-25A) in 29 games this season with the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA team. The Winnipeg, Man. product leads the Bruins in goals, assists, and points, and ranks fifth in the Manitoba U18 AAA Hockey League in points per game (1.55).
Shantz, 19, tallied 25 points (9G-16A) in 37 games this season with the Pats. The Sucker Creek, Alta. product was acquired from the Prince George Cougars on November 4, 2022, and recorded 50 points (17G-33A) in 117 games with the Pats. The 5-foot-10, 160 lb. right-shot forward scored two goals with the Pats in the 2023 WHL Playoffs, including an important insurance marker in game six versus Saskatoon.
The Pats have recalled 2007-born forward Kristian Lacelle from the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA team. As the Blazers captain this season, the Saskatoon, Sask. product has tallied 19 points (11G-8A) in 18 games.
