Oil Kings Trade Perry to Wheat Kings for Conditional Pick

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2007-born goaltender Hudson Perry to the Brandon Wheat Kings for a 2027 conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Perry, out of Sexsmith, Alta., played a total of 21 games with the Oil Kings between the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. He earned a 4-11-3-0 record, with a 4.83 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage.

Currently, Perry is playing with the Drayton Valley Thunder in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

"The Oil Kings would like to thank Hudson for his time with the organization, and wish him the best moving forward," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill.

