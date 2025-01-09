Cougars Acquire Peardon from Rebels in Exchange for Fifth-Round-Pick
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced today that the Prince George Cougars have acquired forward Cole Peardon (06) from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2026.
Peardon, 18, has played 23 games this season for the Rebels and the Prince Albert Raiders. Over that span, the Outlook, SK product owns five points (1-4-5). Over his 133 games in his WHL career, the 6'0, 180-pound forward has collected 29 points (10-19-29). Peardon also earned the opportunity to represent Team Canada in the World U-17 Challenge in 2022. The veteran forward was the 13th selection of the WHL Prospect's Draft in 2021 by Prince Albert.
"Cole is a former first-rounder that the scouts think has untapped potential," commented GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "He is a left-handed shot that plays a responsible game and is a good penalty killer."
The Cougars would like to welcome Cole and his family to the organization and to the city of Prince George!
Prince George returns to action tomorrow night as they battle the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place in Kelowna at 7:00.
