Hitmen Win Ninth Straight at Home

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - A record breaking night from Ben Kindel and a Hat Trick from linemate Oliver Tulk catapulted the Calgary Hitmen to a 5-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday Night. The victory marks nine straight wins on home ice with Calgary moving back into a three-way tie for first place in the Eastern Conference with Medicine Hat and Saskatoon.

Oliver Tulk opened the scoring just over a minute into the game on a strong drive to the net from a faceoff. Calgary held on to the 1-0 lead into the middle frame, despite outshooting the visitors 20-6. Moose Jaw was able to get on the board on the power play with a goal from defenceman Aiden Ziprick. This would be the last time Moose Jaw would crack the score sheet.

David Adaszynski opened the flood gates in the second period, converting off a pass from Chase Valliant. Returning from representing Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, Calgary Flames prospect Axel Hurtig notched Calgary's third goal with a one-timer for his third of the season. With a secondary assist, Ben Kindel broke the Hitmen point streak record extending it to 21 games. Pavel Brendl set the previous mark of 20 games back in the 1998-99 season.

Tulk would round out second period scoring with his second of the game to make it 4-1 headed into the final frame. The team's leading scorer would go on to net one more in the third to cap off his hat trick, making the final score 5-1. Calgary outshot Moose Jaw 53-24, with net minder Anders Miller making 23 saves.

Calgary returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a pair of weekend games welcoming the Saskatoon Blades for a Friday, Jan. 10 contest at 7:00 p.m. before hosting the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2:00 p.m. Not only will it be another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential, but also the Hitmen's 30th Birthday Bash.

