Silvertips Trade Andrew Petruk to Kelowna for 2025 Draft Pick

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded forward Andrew Petruk to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a 2025 ninth-round WHL Draft pick.

Petruk, 19, has appeared in 15 games over the 2024-25 campaign logging two goals, one assist and 38 penalty minutes. An undrafted signee in 2022, he departs the Silvertips with six goals and nine assists with 195 penalty minutes (15th-most in franchise history) over 117 games played in his career.

"Andrew has done so much both on and off the ice in our community," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We are very thankful and appreciative of everything he's brought to Silvertip Country. We wish him nothing but the best in Kelowna."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.