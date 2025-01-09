T-Birds Acquire Brayden Schuurman

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of Forward Brayden Schuurman from the Moose Jaw Warriors, in exchange for the rights to Cooper Ernewein, a 3rd round pick in 2028, and a 4th round pick in 2025 (CGY).

"We feel the addition of Brayden will allow us to push and compete this year". Said General Manager Bil La Forge "He will add offense to our forward group."

Thus far in the season Schuurman has appeared in 13 games, recording 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 total points.

Last season Brayden suited up for a total of 66 games, playing in 4 games for the Victoria Royals and 62 games for the Moose Jaw Warriors, scoring a total of 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 total.

Schuurman also helped the Warriors win the Ed Chynoweth Cup last season, appearing in 20 playoff games where he netted 7 goals and 2 assists for 9 points.

