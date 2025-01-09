Rebels Complete Trade with Broncos, Warriors
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced the club has completed a three-team trade with the Swift Current Broncos and Moose Jaw Warriors.
To Red Deer:
- Ty Coupland (Forward, '07) from Swift Current
- Keaton Dowhaniuk (Defence, '04) from Moose Jaw
- 4th round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft from Swift Current
To Swift Current:
- Hunter Mayo (Defence, '04) from Red Deer
- Trae Wilke (Forward, '06) from Red Deer
To Moose Jaw
- Eric Johnston (Defence, '04) from Red Deer via Swift Current
- 6th round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft from Red Deer
- 4th round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft from Red Deer
Coupland is in his second season in the league after being selected by Swift Current in round two, 42nd overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The North, Vancouver, BC native has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 32 games this season after compiling 31 points in 61 games last year in his rookie season.
Dowhaniuk has played 246 regular season games with Prince George and Moose Jaw and has four points in 19 games this season. The Sherwood Park, AB was selected third overall by the Prince George Cougars in round one of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.
Mayo was selected by the Rebels in round two, 23rd overall at the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He played 224 regular season games with the club and compiled 116 points (42 goals, 74 assists). The Martensville, SK native also earned 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 31 playoff games.
Wilke, from Saskatoon, SK, was in his first season with the Rebels after being acquired from Lethbridge. In 38 games this season he has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 38 games. Wilke was drafted by Lethbridge in round two, 29th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.
Ty Coupland
Forward
Shoots: Right
Height: 5'10
Weight: 167
Birthdate: 2007-05-06
Hometown: North Vancouver, BC Keaton Dowhaniuk
Defence
Shoots: Left
Height: 6'0
Weight: 163
Birthdate: 2004-02-08
Hometown: Sherwood Park, AB
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025
- Austin Roest to be Re-Assigned to Everett from Predators - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos, Rebels & Warriors Complete 3-Way Trade - Swift Current Broncos
- Rebels Complete Trade with Broncos, Warriors - Red Deer Rebels
- T-Birds Acquire Brayden Schuurman - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Acquire Gower from Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - January 10, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Garrett to Wenatchee Wild for 2028 5th Round WHL Draft Pick - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Brandon Wheat Kings - Wenatchee Wild
- A Letter From Caden Price - Kelowna Rockets
- Giants Surrender Pair of Late Goals to Cougars; Fall 6-5 - Vancouver Giants
- The Price Is Riche: Cougars Defeat Giants Courtesy of Late Game Heroics from Ben Riche - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Win Ninth Straight at Home - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Snap Lengthy Streak against Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Road Trip Ends with Loss in Calgary - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Rout Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.