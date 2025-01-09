Rebels Complete Trade with Broncos, Warriors

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced the club has completed a three-team trade with the Swift Current Broncos and Moose Jaw Warriors.

To Red Deer:

- Ty Coupland (Forward, '07) from Swift Current

- Keaton Dowhaniuk (Defence, '04) from Moose Jaw

- 4th round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft from Swift Current

To Swift Current:

- Hunter Mayo (Defence, '04) from Red Deer

- Trae Wilke (Forward, '06) from Red Deer

To Moose Jaw

- Eric Johnston (Defence, '04) from Red Deer via Swift Current

- 6th round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft from Red Deer

- 4th round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft from Red Deer

Coupland is in his second season in the league after being selected by Swift Current in round two, 42nd overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The North, Vancouver, BC native has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 32 games this season after compiling 31 points in 61 games last year in his rookie season.

Dowhaniuk has played 246 regular season games with Prince George and Moose Jaw and has four points in 19 games this season. The Sherwood Park, AB was selected third overall by the Prince George Cougars in round one of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

Mayo was selected by the Rebels in round two, 23rd overall at the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He played 224 regular season games with the club and compiled 116 points (42 goals, 74 assists). The Martensville, SK native also earned 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 31 playoff games.

Wilke, from Saskatoon, SK, was in his first season with the Rebels after being acquired from Lethbridge. In 38 games this season he has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 38 games. Wilke was drafted by Lethbridge in round two, 29th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Ty Coupland

Forward

Shoots: Right

Height: 5'10

Weight: 167

Birthdate: 2007-05-06

Hometown: North Vancouver, BC Keaton Dowhaniuk

Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'0

Weight: 163

Birthdate: 2004-02-08

Hometown: Sherwood Park, AB

