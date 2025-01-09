WHL Announces Changes to Hockey Operations

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today changes to its Hockey Operations department, including the introduction of Sean Marcellus as WHL Senior Manager, Hockey Operations and the promotion of Brad Ginnell, who has been named WHL Manager, Hockey Operations & Recruitment.

Marcellus will play a critical role at the WHL Office in Calgary, leading a variety of aspects of the WHL's hockey-oriented activities with respect to member Clubs, partner hockey organizations, national and regional governing bodies, as well as select on-ice licensing suppliers.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sean to the WHL Office," commented Richard Doerksen, WHL Vice President, Hockey. "His extensive experience in hockey administration will serve him well as he oversees relationships with WHL member Clubs, various partners including Hockey Canada and the four Western Branches, and hockey licensing suppliers."

Marcellus, who hails from Arnprior, Ont., comes to the WHL from the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), where he spent the previous nine seasons, including one as Interim Commissioner and eight as Director, Hockey Operations.

In addition to his time with the CCHL, Marcellus also oversaw Hockey Operations for the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League (EOJHL). His extensive experience in hockey includes time as President for Hockey Eastern Ontario U18 AAA.

Ginnell, who grew up in Calgary, Alta., began the 2024-25 season as WHL Coordinator, Hockey Operations after serving as WHL Intern, Hockey Operations during the 2023-24 campaign.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Brad Ginnell," Doerksen said. "Brad has proven to be a valuable member of the WHL Hockey Operations department since he joined our staff in 2023. As a WHL graduate who has utilized the WHL Scholarship, we believe Brad is well positioned to make an impact in the WHL's player recruitment efforts."

A veteran of five WHL seasons, Ginnell played nearly 250 career WHL regular season games, finishing his WHL eligibility as a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2020-21 WHL season.

Joining Marcellus and Ginnell in the WHL Hockey Operations department is Brendan De Jong, who serves as WHL Intern, Hockey Operations, following a five-year career with the Portland Winterhawks. From 2014-15 through 2018-19, the native of Victoria, B.C., appeared in 317 career WHL regular season games. De Jong's 317 career games with the Winterhawks rank fifth in franchise history. He was a sixth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft and won a Canada West championship as a member of the University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team in 2023.

Both Ginnell and De Jong have made use of the WHL Scholarship benefits earned over the course of their WHL careers.

