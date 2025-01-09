Weekend Preview: Royals at Wild - January 10th, 2025
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
This week, the Victoria Royals continue their trip through Washington and face the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Town Toyota Center with puck drop set for 7:00 pm. followed by a match up against the Tri-City Americans on Jan. 11 at 6:05 pm.
Friday's matchup will mark the fourth contest between the two sides this season, with the Royals holding a 2-0-0-1 record in the meetings so far. Their last matchup was on Oct. 12, in Victoria where the Royals took a 6-3 win. In this game, blueliner Nate Misskey had a night to remember by setting a season-high of three points in the game from two goals and one assist.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Royals extended their ongoing winning streak to four games after a 4-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds. After the first period, the Royals found themselves in an early 1-0 hole but responded with four unanswered goals to earn the win. Newly acquired winger Brandon Lisowsky was among the goal scorers for Victoria, netting his first goal with the club in the third period.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Keaton Verhoeff - Hailing from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta, Verhoeff has emerged as one of the WHL's top rookies this season. The 16-year-old is the highest-scoring defenceman for the Royals with 29 points, from 14 goals and 15 helpers after 34 games this season. On Jan. 6, Verhoeff was named WHL Rookie of the Week for the third time this season after recording four points in four games, including an overtime winner on Jan. 3.
WENATCHEE
Evan Friesen - The Wild's leading scorer, who hails from Winnipeg, MB, is enjoying a strong offensive season. The 20-year-old centerman has appeared in 35 games this season, netting 19 goals with 23 helpers for 42 points. In his past five games, Friesen has recorded 12 points which includes a five-point performance on Jan. 5, against the Tri-City Americans.
CURRENT SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (21W-11L-3OTL-4SOL-TP47) - 4th in Western Conference
WENATCHEE - (15W-18L-3OTL-1SOL-TP34) - 8th in Western Conference
ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Â January, 10 @ WEN - 7:00 pm
Â January, 11 @ TC - 6:05 pm
Â January, 15 v. BDN - 7:05 pm
Â January, 17 v. KAM - 7:05 pm
Â January, 18 v. KAM - 6:05 pm
WATCH & LISTEN
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Online video stream
All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Victoria Royals defenceman Seth Fryer
