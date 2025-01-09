Oil Kings Snap Lengthy Streak against Blades

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have earned their first win over the Saskatoon Blades in 11 tries after a 4-2 win on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Prior to tonight, the last time the Oil Kings beat the Blades was February 19, 2022.

It was a big night for the line featuring Gracyn Sawchyn, Lukas Sawchyn, and Roan Woodward who combined for eight points on the evening. It started with Lukas Sawchyn notching his eighth of the season with about three minutes to play in the first period giving the Oil Kings the 1-0 lead after one period.

In the second, after serving a penalty, Hayden Harsanyi jumped out of the box on a breakaway and scored to make it 1-1, it was called a goal on the ice and it took a lengthy review to confirm the call on the ice to make it a 1-1 game. The Sawchyn, Sawchyn, and Woodward trio connected again on a set play off a faceoff to make it 2-1 with Roan Woodward's 16th of the season.

Gavin Hodnett scored a powerplay marker early in the third period to make it 3-1 and the Oil Kings would continue to hold things down, only giving up a powerplay goal with three minutes to play in the game to make it 3-2 before Gracyn Sawchyn sealed the deal with an empty net goal.

Edmonton outshot the Blades 36-28 in the victory, and improve to 21-14-1-2 on the season. The powerplay was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The Oil Kings are back at it on Friday, hosting Prince Albert.

